Malaysian MotoGP canceled, replaced by race at Misano

Maverick Vinales after his win at Sepang in 2019

motorcycle racing

The Malaysian MotoGP scheduled for October was canceled on Thursday due to COVID-19 restrictions with the Italian circuit at Misano stepping in to replace it, organizers announced.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event," a joint statement from the sport's ruling body the FIM and promoters Dorna confirmed.

This is the second year running the October 24 race in Sepang has been called off because of the pandemic.

The Malaysia round of the world championship has suffered the same fate as the races this season in Thailand, Japan and Australia.

Misano has stepped in to fill Sepang's place on the calendar for what will be its second MotoGP weekend in a month, with the circuit named after the late Marco Simoncelli staging the San Marino Grand Prix on Sept 19.

"The name of this event will be announced in due course," the organizers said.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) leads the championship by 47 points from Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) ahead of the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2021 season, on Aug 29.

The Sepang cancelation means that Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi's final home race before retirement will now be on Oct 24, instead of next month's first race at Misano.

© 2021 AFP