Malinin wins Skate Canada crown with stunning free skate

American Ilia Malinin wins the men's title at the Skate Canada grand prix with a world record scoring free skate

figure skating

Two-time world champion Ilia Malinin won the Skate Canada grand prix men's title with a dazzling free skate in Saskatoon on Sunday, capturing his 12th straight international title as he continues to gear up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The 20-year-old American's free skate score of 228.97 points was a world record -- surpassing the 227.79 he scored at the 2024 World Championships.

It gave him a personal-best total of 333.81 and an astonishing 76.6-point win over runner-up Aleksandr Selevko, who had a total of 257.21 and bolstered his chances of earning Estonia's only men's place at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.

Malinin, who won the French grand prix stop earlier this season, secured his place in the Grand Prix Final at Nagoya, Japan, later this month, where he'll be going for a third straight title.

Japan's Miura Kao grabbed bronze, overtaking compatriot Tomono Kazuki who had been second after the short program.

Miura was third in the free skate to seize the last podium place with a total of 253.69 points wile Tomono, fifth in the free skate, was fourth with 251.46.

