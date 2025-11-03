 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American Ilia Malinin wins the men's title at the Skate Canada grand prix with a world record scoring free skate Image: AFP
figure skating

Malinin wins Skate Canada crown with stunning free skate

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Two-time world champion Ilia Malinin won the Skate Canada grand prix men's title with a dazzling free skate in Saskatoon on Sunday, capturing his 12th straight international title as he continues to gear up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The 20-year-old American's free skate score of 228.97 points was a world record -- surpassing the 227.79 he scored at the 2024 World Championships.

It gave him a personal-best total of 333.81 and an astonishing 76.6-point win over runner-up Aleksandr Selevko, who had a total of 257.21 and bolstered his chances of earning Estonia's only men's place at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.

Malinin, who won the French grand prix stop earlier this season, secured his place in the Grand Prix Final at Nagoya, Japan, later this month, where he'll be going for a third straight title.

Japan's Miura Kao grabbed bronze, overtaking compatriot Tomono Kazuki who had been second after the short program.

Miura was third in the free skate to seize the last podium place with a total of 253.69 points wile Tomono, fifth in the free skate, was fourth with 251.46.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel