Kenya Athlete Dies
FILE -Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
sports

Man accused of setting on fire a Ugandan Olympic athlete dies of burns

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
NAIROBI, Kenya

A man accused of dousing gasoline on an Ugandan Olympic athlete, causing her death days later, has succumbed to burns sustained in the attack, according to the Kenyan hospital where he was treated.

Dickson Ndiema was admitted at the Moi Referral Hospital in the western Eldoret city for burns covering 30% of his body. Ndiema is alleged to have sustained the injuries after setting on fire Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who died last Thursday with 80% of burns on her body.

The hospital spokesperson, Owen Menach, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the hospital would issue a statement later but confirmed that the patient had died.

Ndiema and Cheptegei were said to have quarreled over a piece of land that the athlete bought in Kenya, according to a report filed by the local chief.

Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in the Trans Nzoia county to be near Kenya’s many athletic training centers.

The athlete's father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters last week that Ndiema, his daughter's former boyfriend, was stalking and threatening her and the family had informed police.

He said he wanted justice and lamented that the suspect was not being guarded at his hospital bed and expressed concern that he might escape.

Cheptegei is expected to be buried at her home in Uganda on Saturday.

