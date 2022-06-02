Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man City's Benjamin Mendy charged with eighth count of rape

CHESTER, England

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy will stand trial accused of eight counts of rape after being charged with an additional offense.

The latest allegation of rape relates to a new complainant and could only be reported for the first time on Wednesday after reporting restrictions were lifted during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The World Cup-winning France defender pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, for which he has yet to enter a plea.

The 27-year-old Mendy also denies one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

All the offenses are alleged to have taken place at his home address between October 2018 and August last year when he was suspended by City.

He is due to go on trial on July 25 along with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces. Matturie denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Both defendants are on bail.

