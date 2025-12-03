Man City's Haaland makes Premier League history with 100th goal

soccer

Erling Haaland made history as the Manchester City striker became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals in Tuesday's clash with Fulham.

Haaland's clinical finish in the first half at Craven Cottage took him to his century in just 111 league appearances for City.

The 25-year-old broke the previous record set by former Newcastle and Blackburn star Alan Shearer, who took 124 matches to reach 100 goals.

Haaland, signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, had failed to score in his previous three games against Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds.

He broke that mini-drought with the latest milestone in his glittering City career.

Of Haaland's 100 goals, 71 came with his left foot and 17 with his head.

He produced a sumptuous finish to put City ahead in the 17th minute against Fulham, giving him 15 league goals this term and 20 in all competitions.

Jeremy Doku provided the assist with a precise cut-back and Haaland timed his run perfectly to unleash a ferocious blast that whistled past Fulham keeper Bernd Leno from 12 yards.

Haaland still has a long way to go to break Shearer's most significant record, with the former England captain holding the Premier League's all-time scoring mark on 260 goals.

© 2025 AFP