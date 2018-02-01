Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match Manchester City versus West Bromwich Albion at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
soccer

Man City 15 points clear in EPL as Man United, Chelsea lose

By STEVE DOUGLAS
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United and Chelsea couldn't afford any slip-ups if they were to have even the slightest chance of catching runaway leader Manchester City in the final few months of the Premier League.

Both lost on Wednesday, and saw City rack up another big win to move even closer to the title.

United conceded a goal inside 11 seconds to Christian Eriksen and was beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in front of a record Premier League attendance of 81, 978.

Chelsea had an even heavier loss, upset 3-0 by Bournemouth at home after conceding three goals in a 16-minute spell in the second half.

City took its opportunity to push 15 points clear in what is turning into a procession to the title, beating West Bromwich Albion 3-0 on the back of another masterful display by Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne set up Fernandinho for the opener and then scored himself, before Sergio Aguero added a late third at Etihad Stadium. In the process, City went past 100 goals for the season in all competitions.

United stayed in second place while Chelsea dropped to fourth — below Liverpool on goal difference — and is now 18 points behind City.

Leicester was without Riyad Mahrez for its trip to Everton, with the Algerian not included in the squad after being the subject of a bid from Man City on Tuesday, and missed its star winger in a 2-1 loss at Goodison Park.

Burnley and Southampton came from behind to secure 1-1 draws against Newcastle and Brighton, respectively. Stoke and Watford drew 0-0.

