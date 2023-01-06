Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

Man City beats Chelsea 1-0; trims gap to Arsenal to 5 points

0 Comments
LONDON

Manchester City trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge.

Riayd Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the only goal three minutes later, with Mahrez tapping in from close range after a perfectly weighted cross by his fellow winger.

City only came to life in the second half after a curiously passive display before halftime, perhaps brought on by a confusing team selection by Guardiola that saw a number of players deployed in unusual roles.

Known for his overthinking at times, Guardiola took off two full backs — Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker — at halftime and restored Rodri to center midfield. Suddenly, City was all over Chelsea and creating chances.

The goal came after Guardiola’s second double change, though it might have been kept out had Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stretched out to block Grealish’s low cross from the left rather than pull away his arm.

While City pulled four points clear of third-place Newcastle and closed in on Arsenal, Chelsea stayed in 10th place — 19 points off the leaders. Graham Potter’s team is as close to the relegation zone as the top four.

Chelsea lost forwards Raheem Sterling, who joined from City in the offseason, and Christian Pulisic to injuries in the first half. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came on for Sterling in the fifth minute and was substituted in the 68th.

Another of the substitutes, Carney Chukwuemeka, struck a shot against the post at the end of the first half.

The teams meet again in the FA Cup on Sunday, with City hosting on that occasion.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel