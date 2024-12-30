Feels like 1979: Nottingham Forest moves into 2nd place behind rampant Liverpool in Premier League

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

soccer

By MATTIAS KAREN

The Premier League table is starting to have a 1979 kind of feel to it — with Liverpool at the top of the standings and Nottingham Forest in second place as the closest challenger.

Liverpool padded its lead with a 5-0 rout of West Ham on Sunday, while upstart Nottingham Forest climbed into second place by beating Everton 2-0 to continue its surprising push for a Champions League place.

Forest was runner-up behind Liverpool in the English top tier in 1979 – the same year it won the first of two straight European Cups under Brian Clough – but hasn’t finished that high in the domestic first division since then.

The club’s long-suffering fans finally have reason to believe that the good times are back under Nuno Espirito Santo. Although the Portuguese manager was the first to point out that his team may not stay in second place for very long.

“It doesn’t mean anything," Nuno said of his team's position. "We haven’t achieved anything yet.”

Forest could find itself back in fourth place by Jan. 1 as it is only one point above Arsenal and two ahead of Chelsea, with both London clubs having a game in hand.

Liverpool could prove a lot harder to overtake, though, as Arne Slot's team only seems to be growing stronger and stronger.

The performance at West Ham was one of its most impressive yet, with five different players getting on the scoresheet — including Mohamed Salah, who netted the team's third for his league-leading 17th of the season.

Salah also had an assist to take his tally to 52 goal contributions in all competitions for the calendar year 2024 — 29 goals and 23 assists.

But the Egyptian remained evasive over the speculation about his future beyond the end of this season, when his contract expires.

“The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that," Salah said. “I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again.”

Liverpool is nine points ahead of Arsenal and 10 above Chelsea, with all three teams having played 18 games.

Manchester City is 14 points back having played 19 games, after beating Leicester 2-0 away.

In his 500th game in charge of Man City, Pep Guardiola had some reasons to smile again.

City marked Guardiola's milestone with a win and a goal from Erling Haaland — things that the Spaniard used to take for granted but have been increasingly rare of late for the struggling four-time defending Premier League champions.

Savinho also netted his first goal for the club in a much-needed win, although the team still looked far from the juggernaut that has dominated English soccer for much of the Spaniard’s reign.

Leicester had several chances for an equalizer before Savinho set up Haaland for the second in the 74th as City ended a five-game winless run in all competitions.

“Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel," Guardiola said. “It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position. ... Hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.”

This was only the club's second win in 14 games in all competition. And even against a team mired in the relegation zone, City was pegged back for much of the second half until Haaland's header ended Leicester's resistance.

Savinho put the team ahead in the 21st minute by pouncing on the rebound after Phil Foden drove forward and tried a low shot from distance that Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk pushed to the side. The ball fell into the path of the onrushing Savinho, who lifted it over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The winger then turned provider by lifting a perfect cross into the box for Haaland to head home the second, shortly after Jamie Vardy had missed a good chance for a Leicester equalizer.

Tottenham's roller-coaster of a season had another downturn as Spurs conceded a late equalizer to draw 2-2 at home against Wolves.

Ange Postecoglou has come under increasing criticism of late because of his team's all-attacking style of play and the team's defensive vulnerabilities were on display again as Jorgen Strand Larsen was afforded space to beat Fraser Forster at his near post in the 87th minute.

Wolves had taken the lead through Hwang Hee-chan after a well-worked free kick routine in the seventh minute, but Rodrigo Bentancur equalized five minutes later and Brennan Johnson gave Tottenham the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Substitute Dango Ouattara netted an even later equalizer for Bournemouth to draw 2-2 at Fulham, while Crystal Palace came from a goal down to beat last-place Southampton 2-1.

