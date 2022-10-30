Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea; Liverpool beaten on Potter's return

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike in a 1-0 win over Leicester, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.

Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 to remain in third ahead of Newcastle, who thrashed Aston Villa 4-0.

City were without the free-scoring Erling Haaland for the trip to the King Power due to a foot injury and were blunted up front without the Norwegian's firepower.

But one moment of magic from De Bruyne was enough as the Belgian's free-kick four minutes into the second half clipped the inside of the post on its way past Danny Ward.

City needed one brilliant save from Ederson to prevent another sensational strike from a Belgian international as he turned Youri Tielemans' volley onto the crossbar.

"I want this Kevin and we need this Kevin. The goals and assists he can do blind. But we need this type of involvement in the game and today that was the case," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

With Arsenal not in action until Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest, the victory lifts City one point ahead of the Gunners at the top of the table.

Potter had been unbeaten in his first nine games since leaving Brighton to take over at Chelsea last month.

By contrast, the Seagulls had not won in their first five games under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, but that all changed in a dominant first half by Brighton.

Thiago Silva twice cleared off the Chelsea goal line in the first five minutes before Leandro Trossard fired home the opener.

The visitors were then their own worst enemies as both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah deflected crosses into their own goal.

Kai Havertz's header early in the second half pulled a goal back, but Pascal Gross rounded off a memorable win for Brighton late on.

"I'm not going to throw the players under the bus at all because they've been brilliant for us. They've given everything for me," Potter said.

"I have to take responsibility and try to find a way for us to do better."

Spurs rally

Tottenham were staring a third consecutive league defeat in the face after Kieffer Moore struck twice for Bournemouth either side of half-time.

Spurs have at times looked toothless at times going forward in recent weeks, but won the game thanks to two set-pieces after Ryan Sessegnon pulled a goal back just before the hour mark.

Ben Davies rose highest to head home Ivan Perisic's cross to level before Rodrigo Bentancur smashed home the winner from another corner in stoppage time.

Newcastle underlined their threat to the traditional powers for a place in the top four with a dismantling of Villa.

Callum Wilson struck twice to further his case for a call-up to England's World Cup squad with Gareth Southgate in attendance at St. James' Park.

Joelinton rounded off a fine counter-attack to make it 3-0 before Miguel Almiron continued his sensational form with his sixth goal in as many games.

Crystal Palace moved into the top half with a 1-0 win over Southampton as Odsonne Edouard slotted home the only goal at Selhurst Park.

Wolves remain in the bottom three despite coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Ben Mee put the Bees in front before Ruben Neves levelled with just Wolves' sixth goal in 13 league games.

And Wolves' issues in front of goal will not be helped by a suspension for Diego Costa after he was sent off in stoppage time.

Fulham moved up to seventh place despite squandering a host of chances in a 0-0 draw against Everton at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool beaten at home

Liverpool were beaten at home in front of a crowd for the first time in over five years as Crysencio Summerville's 89th minute goal gave Leeds a 2-1 win at Anfield.

The visitors began the night second bottom of the table but climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their first win in nine games.

Liverpool gifted Rodrigo an early opener before Mohamed Salah levelled for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men had not tasted a league defeat in front of their own supporters since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017, although they did lose six in a row during the 2020/21 season when crowds were banished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that proud record came to a shocking end when Summerville wriggled free inside the area and fired into the far corner.

A fourth defeat in their opening 12 league games of the season leaves Liverpool 13 points off the top of the table and eight adrift of even the top four.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch had been fighting to save his job after previously failing to win since August.

However, the American could not have wished for a more generous gift from the hosts than for the opener after just four minutes.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker stumbled as he tried to reach Joe Gomez's backpass, allowing Rodrigo an easy finish into the unguarded net for the Spaniard's sixth goal of the season.

That was the eighth time in 12 league games this season that Liverpool have conceded first.

The lead did not last long as Salah levelled with his seventh goal in five games against Leeds by steering home Andy Robertson's cross on 14 minutes.

An unusually late Saturday night kick-off for the Premier League caused by Liverpool's Champions League commitments on Tuesday contributed to a crackling atmosphere.

Spurred on by both sets of supporters, the two teams continued to tear from one end of the field to the other in a wide open match.

Leeds were inches away from retaking the lead when Brendan Aaronson hit the crossbar before Alisson made amends for his earlier slip by saving from Jack Harrison.

Darwin Nunez is beginning to show the promise that prompted Liverpool to spend 75 million euros ($75 million) on the Uruguayan.

Nunez had scored in his previous four starts and should have netted once more when he was clean through, but was denied by a perfectly timed tackle by Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman also got the better of a personal duel with Nunez after the break as he saved a one-on-one and then turned over a brilliant strike from outside the box by the former Benfica player.

In their determination to find a winner, Liverpool sent Virgil van Dijk forward as an auxiliary centre-forward, leaving gaps for Leeds to exploit.

A poor first touch from Patrick Bamford cost the Leeds striker a clear sight of goal.

Marsch's men still needed Meslier to be sharp as he again used an outstretched foot to deny Salah then pounced on Firmino's close range header.

But just as Leeds seemed to be settling for a point, Summerville produced a moment of genius to catapult them up to 15th in the table.

