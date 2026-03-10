Man City-Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals and third-tier Port Vale gets Chelsea

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the pick of the FA Cup quarterfinals from the draw on Monday.
Third-tier Port Vale, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after its shocking win over Sunderland on Sunday, must travel to Chelsea and Arsenal was drawn away to second-tier Southampton.
Leeds will visit the winner of Monday's fifth-round match between West Ham and Brentford.
The quarterfinals will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.
Quarterfinals draw:
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Port Vale
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
West Ham or Brentford vs. Leeds
