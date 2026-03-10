Man City-Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals and third-tier Port Vale gets Chelsea

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola sits on the bech during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Newcastle and Manchester City in Newcastle, England, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

soccer

Manchester City will host Liverpool in the pick of the FA Cup quarterfinals from the draw on Monday.

Third-tier Port Vale, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after its shocking win over Sunderland on Sunday, must travel to Chelsea and Arsenal was drawn away to second-tier Southampton.

Leeds will visit the winner of Monday's fifth-round match between West Ham and Brentford.

The quarterfinals will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.

Quarterfinals draw:

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Port Vale

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

West Ham or Brentford vs. Leeds

