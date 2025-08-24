Man City revamp rocked by Spurs; Arsenal thrash Leeds

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

A new-look Manchester City showed familiar frailties as Tottenham strolled to a 2-0 win at the Etihad on Saturday, while Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goals in a 5-0 hammering of Leeds.

Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha struck for the Europa League winners just before half-time as Spurs continued a perfect start for Thomas Frank after two league games in charge.

City's run of four consecutive Premier League titles came to a spectacular end last season as they finished a distant third behind Liverpool and Arsenal.

A 4-0 thrashing of Wolves on the opening weekend of the campaign showed glimpses of a revamped City back to their best.

However, they were again easily exposed on the counter-attack, while manager Pep Guardiola must decide who will be his number one goalkeeper after a day to forget for James Trafford.

Ederson was left on the bench amid rumours the Brazilian could join Galatasaray before the transfer window closes. City have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tottenham took the lead on 35 minutes when Richarlison squared for Brennan Johnson to power past Trafford.

The England goalkeeper then had a moment of madness when he attempted a pass to Nico Gonzalez inside his own box.

Pape Matar Sarr intercepted and, even though the goalkeeper recovered to deny Richarlison, Palhinha smashed home the rebound.

Spurs let a two-goal lead slip late on against PSG to lose the UEFA Super Cup in Frank's first game in charge earlier this month, but rarely looked in danger of suffering a similar fate.

"From every game you learn and games where you don't get the result you learn even more," said Frank. "Defensive principles and the mentality is the key thing. We need this mentality to win games like this."

Arsenal moved ahead of their north London rivals at the top of the table on goal difference, but a routine victory over Leeds came at a cost as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka hobbled off injured.

Jurrien Timber doubled his Arsenal goal tally by scoring twice from corners.

But the Gunners showed they have more attacking weapons on top of their set-piece threat in a dominant performance.

Saka blasted in from a narrow angle to double the home side's lead just before half-time.

Gyokeres has been signed to fill Arsenal's need for a prolific striker after finishing second in the Premier League for the past three years.

The Swede showed his poise in front of goal with a cool finish after latching onto Riccardo Calafiori's pass.

And Gyokeres was lethal from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time after 15-year-old Max Dowman had been felled on his Premier League debut.

Aston Villa have failed to score in their opening two games after losing 1-0 at Brentford.

The Bees spent a reported £42 million ($58 million) on Dango Ouattara to replace the departed Bryan Mbeumo and the club record signing delivered with the only goal on 12 minutes.

The Burkina Faso international sprinted clear of Pau Torres before firing in at the second attempt after Emi Martinez saved his first effort.

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal as Bournemouth beat 10-man Wolves 1-0.

Burnley secured their first points back in the top flight with a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

The Black Cats beat West Ham 3-0 last weekend on their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

But goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony brought Sunderland back to earth.

Champions Liverpool travel to Newcastle on Monday with the clubs at a stand-off over Magpies striker Alexander Isak.

The Swede will miss the game as he attempts to force through a move to Liverpool before the end of the transfer window.

