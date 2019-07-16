Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lifts the Premier League trophy Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Man City set to embark on pre-season Asian tour two days late

0 Comments
By Glyn KIRK
LONDON

Manchester City have finally been cleared to fly to China for their pre-season tour after two days of frustrating delays.

The treble winners were due to travel to Shanghai ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday but their departure was twice put back due to an administrative issue involving travel agent Thomas Cook Sport.

The delays embarrassingly meant City were absent as organizers opened with the exhibition event at a press conference on Monday that was due to feature manager Pep Guardiola and a player.

City were instead belatedly preparing to get their 9,000-kilometer journey under way.

A Thomas Cook Sport spokesman said: "Due to an administrative error with third parties, Manchester City's flight with Aeronexus was delayed by two days. We have resolved this issue and the team are due to depart today at 11 a.m."

The media conference went ahead with Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and defender Ryan Bennett fielding questions. Newcastle and West Ham, the other two teams involved, were due to speak to media on Tuesday.

Premier League communications manager David Antill said: "Manchester City have experienced administrative issues with their travel to China but these are being addressed and they will not affect their participation in the Premier League Asia Trophy. We look forward to welcoming them in China very soon."

City will now have little time to acclimatize to the heat and humidity of China, and overcome jet lag, ahead of their opening game against West Ham in Nanjing on Wednesday.

They will then play in the final or third-place play-off against Wolves or Newcastle in Shanghai on Saturday before moving on to play friendlies in Hong Kong and Japan.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel