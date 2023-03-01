Man City stroll into FA Cup quarters; Leicester crash out

Manchester City's Phil Foden, who scored twice, runs at the Bristol City defence

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City eased into the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 win against Bristol City, while 2021 winners Leicester suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against second tier Blackburn on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were never in danger of a giant-killing in the fifth round tie at Ashton Gate thanks to Foden's brace and a late strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

City will hope for another boost on Wednesday when Premier League leaders Arsenal, two points ahead of the champions, face Everton in their game in hand.

De Bruyne returned after missing two games through illness, while Kalvin Phillips started for only the second time since joining City from Leeds last year.

City took a seventh minute lead when Riyad Mahrez crossed to the far post, where Foden fired into the roof of the net.

Foden doubled City's lead after 74 minutes as Julian Alvarez flicked towards Foden, who produced another clinical finish past Max O'Leary.

De Bruyne got the visitors' third from long-range in the 81st minute to ensure the smoothest of nights for the six-time FA Cup winners.

Leicester were booed off by angry fans after Blackburn ended the Foxes' bid to reach a second FA Cup final in three seasons.

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester to the club's first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021, but Rovers punished woeful defending from the Premier League side to shatter their hopes of emulating that run.

With Leicester 14th in the top-flight, just three points above the relegation zone, Rodgers made six changes to the side beaten by Arsenal at the weekend and paid the price for his gamble.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, fourth in the Championship, are into the last eight for the first time since 2015.

Rovers took the lead when Tyrhys Dolan curled home from the edge of the area in the 33rd minute.

Sammie Szmodics made it 2-0 to Blackburn seven minutes after the break following good work by Sam Gallagher.

Kelechi Iheanacho netted from Harvey Barnes' pass in the 67th minute, but Blackburn held on.

Manor Solomon scored for the fourth time in four game as Fulham beat Leeds 2-0 at Craven Cottage to make the last eight for the first time since 2010.

Fulham, who have exceeded all expectations to climb to sixth place in the Premier League this year, took the lead through Joao Palhinha's superb 25-year curler in the 21st minute.

Palhinha's strike came after Georginio Rutter thought he had scored his first goal for Leeds when he tapped home after Marek Rodak had palmed the ball into his path.

But referee Chris Kavanagh ruled it out for a foul in the area and VAR did not intervene.

Israel forward Solomon, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, finished off Leeds in the 56th minute, curling in from the edge of the area after playing a one-two with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham can still dream of a first FA Cup final appearance since 1975.

But it was a first defeat for new Leeds boss Javi Gracia, whose side won 1-0 against fellow strugglers Southampton in the Premier League last weekend.

Brighton won 1-0 at second tier Stoke to reach the quarterfinal for the third time in the last six seasons.

The Seagulls, who beat holders Liverpool in the fourth round, remain in the hunt for a first FA Cup final appearance since 1983.

Brighton landed the decisive blow in the 30th minute when teenage forward Evan Ferguson met Kaoru Mitoma's pass with a close-range finish.

Among the four remaining fifth-round ties on Wednesday, League Cup winners Manchester United host West Ham, while Tottenham travel to Sheffield United.

