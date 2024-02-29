Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer FA Cup
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, third from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
soccer

Man City to continue FA Cup defense with home match against Newcastle in quarterfinals

LONDON

Manchester City will continue its defense of the FA Cup with a home match against Newcastle in the quarterfinals.

The draw was made Wednesday ahead of the remaining fifth-round matches, with great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool potentially facing each other in the last eight provided they advance.

City and Newcastle are already assured of progressing after winning on Tuesday. City beat Luton 6-2 and Newcastle won a penalty shootout against second-tier Blackburn.

City has already beaten Newcastle home and away in the Premier League this season.

Second-tier Coventry advanced on Monday with a victory over sixth-tier Maidstone and will next play either Wolverhampton or Brighton.

Leicester, another Championship team, upset top-flight Bournemouth on Tuesday and will face either Chelsea or Leeds in the quarterfinals, which are played over the weekend of March 16-17.

Fifth-round draw:

Wolverhampton or Brighton vs. Coventry

Nottingham Forest or Manchester United vs. Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds vs. Leicester

Manchester City vs. Newcastle

