Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester City will face Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round Photo: AFP
soccer

Man City to face Tottenham in FA Cup fourth round

0 Comments
LONDON

Holders Manchester City will have to end their hoodoo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to progress in the FA Cup fourth round as non-league Eastleigh could face Manchester United.

City have lost on all five previous visits since Spurs' new stadium opened in 2019, without scoring a single goal.

Tottenham, who progressed to the last 32 with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Friday, struck late to snatch a 3-3 draw when the sides last met in December at the Etihad.

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the other standout tie.

Maidstone, the only other non-league side still in the draw, travel to Championship high-flyers Ipswich.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will host Norwich or Bristol Rovers after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the pick of the third round ties.

Draw in full:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester v Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich v Maidstone

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham v Manchester City

Leeds v Plymouth

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton

Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-29

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel