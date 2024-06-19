 Japan Today
Manchester City have won four straight Premier League titles Image: AFP/File
soccer

Man City to launch Premier League defense at Chelsea

LONDON

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defense away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season after the fixture list was published on Tuesday.

The match on August 18 will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was appointed Chelsea boss earlier this month after guiding Leicester to promotion last term.

FA Cup winners Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on August 16.

The following day, newly promoted Ipswich, back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, welcome Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot, who has replaced the long-serving Jurgen Klopp.

Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca's successor, will host Tottenham on August 19.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton reign will begin away to Everton while new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who finished as runners-up behind City for a second straight season, host Wolves.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

