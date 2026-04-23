Man City top of Premier League as Haaland's winner relegates Burnley

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Manchester City completed its ominous, late-season rise to the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Erling Haaland's early goal on Wednesday, ending Arsenal’s 200-day stay in first place.

The result condemned American-owned Burnley to relegation after one season back in the top flight.

Haaland ran onto Jeremy Doku's pass to convert a deft finish in the fifth minute, allowing City to back up its 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday that, for many, turned Pep Guardiola’s team into the title favorite.

However, with goal difference potentially coming into play, City might regret not putting more past Burnley at Turf Moor.

Winning by a one-goal margin left City and Arsenal tied on both points (70) and goal difference (+37). City only leads courtesy of more goals scored (66 to Arsenal's 63).

City was nine points adrift of Arsenal after drawing with West Ham on March 14. Three straight wins, combined with back-to-back losses for Arsenal, has seen the title race turn on its head.

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