Man City wins to stay in charge of EPL title race

It's still advantage Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Three second-half goals earned City a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, lifting Pep Guardiola's team back into first place after being ousted — only for 24 hours as it turned out — by title rival Liverpool.
Anxiety was sweeping around Etihad Stadium, with the groans becoming more audible as City's players struggled to make their dominance count in the early stages of the second half.
The home fans needn't have worried. Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with his shot ricocheting off Brighton defender Joel Veltman and over goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Another deflection, this time off Phil Foden's long-range shot, made it 2-0 in the 65th and Bernardo Silva added a third in the 82nd after City picked off the visitors as they tried to play the ball out from the back.
City can retain its title by winning its remaining six games, the next being against relegation-threatened Watford at home on Saturday. Liverpool, which is one point behind, hosts Everton the following day.
TOP-FOUR RACE
It's even tighter in the race for a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League.
That's because Arsenal ended a three-match losing run by beating Chelsea 4-2 to move tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham, which is only ahead of its north London rival on goal difference.
The two teams are five points behind third-place Chelsea, which has a game in hand.
Eddie Nketiah scored two of Arsenal's goals as he continued up front instead of the fit-again Alexandre Lacazette, while Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka — with a late penalty — also netted.
Manchester United, which was thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday, is three points behind Arsenal ahead of their meeting at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
CRUCIAL EQUALIZER
Everton left it late to secure a draw that lifted the team four points clear of the relegation zone.
Richarlison scored an equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time to earn Everton a 1-1 with Leicester. Harvey Barnes’ fifth-minute goal looked set to win the game for Leicester.
Burnley, which is in third-to-last place, can move to within a point of Everton by beating Southampton on Thursday.
Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the other game.
zichi
The final game and title could go down to the wire. Tense few weeks ahead.
Jimizo
I know a few Everton supporters saying we should drop our best players v Liverpool - take the loss and keep as many as fit as possible for the rest of the run-in.
Not my view but a reasonable one.
Dreading this derby more than any other I can remember. Definitely one to watch with the sound down.
zichi
Jimizo
Everton must play its best players and play to win, nothing less. I have next Monday off so I will watch, "and it's live!"
Jimizo
I agree, but I do see the argument in writing this off.
My take is that if Lampard did this, it would basically tell his best players that he has no faith in them. Not a good message to send out.
I’ll watch it out of a sense of duty but as I said, with the sound down. I’m not in the mood for listening to Anfield at its sentimental best as we edge closer to the Championship.
Hope you win the league by the way. I’d take Liverpool over City.
I’d like to see Villarreal win the CL but I can’t see it. It would be good for football if they did.
zichi
If Everton were to go down they go fighting and with dignity. I think you will just about remain in the premier.
It would be a shame if we lost the title by just a single point, especially with a greater goal difference but we will still hold our heads high as the only team to give Man City a fight.