Man gets court date over alleged racial abuse of two Leeds players

A man has been summoned to appear in court next month after an incident last season in which Leeds players Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani were allegedly racially abused.

The Premier League club said the incident took place Feb. 17 at Elland Road following Leeds' 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the second-tier Championship.

Ampadu and Ramazani “were subjected to racial abuse from an individual in the away section as they left the pitch," the club said in a statement Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said Tuesday that Steven Patterson, 66, of Stranton Street, Bishop Auckland, Durham, “was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress” and has been summoned to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Oct. 17.

It was not known if Patterson has an attorney to respond to the allegation.

Leeds thanked West Yorkshire Police “for their support in this matter.”

“There is no room for racism in football or society,” the club said in a statement.

Racial abuse in European soccer is on the rise, with several incidents reported early in the season. In leagues in several countries, Black players have faced racial slurs from fans.

