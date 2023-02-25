Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Europa League
Manchester United's Antony, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

NYON, Switzerland

Manchester United was paired with Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League on Friday, giving the 2017 champions another Spanish opponent after eliminating Barcelona.

Man United will host the first leg at Old Trafford on March 9.

The last Ukrainian team left in this season’s European competitions, Shakhtar Donetsk, was drawn to face Feyenoord. Shakhtar will host the first leg in neighboring Poland because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon, with the first leg played in Portugal.

Arsenal was seeded in the draw because it was among the eight winners of Europa League groups, and those teams play the second leg at home. Unseeded teams hosting the first leg came through the playoff round, which involved Europa League group runners-up and teams which placed third in a Champions League group.

Juventus was paired with Freiburg and six-time champion Sevilla will be at home first against Fenerbahce. Union Berlin will have a reunion with Union Saint-Gilloise after they also met twice in the group stage.

Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, will play Real Sociedad, while Bayer Leverkusen was paired with Ferencvaros.

The Europa League final will be played in Budapest on May 31 at Puskas Arena.

