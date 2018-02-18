Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic, left, and Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, fifth round soccer match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday Feb. 17, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
soccer

Man United draws Brighton in FA Cup quarterfinals

0 Comments
LONDON

Manchester United will host Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinals next month after all the big guns avoided each other in the draw on Saturday.

Theirs is a repeat of the 1983 final, won by United in a replay.

Wigan or Manchester City, who meet on Monday, will host Southampton.

Chelsea, last year's beaten finalist, visits Leicester.

The winner of the Rochdale-Tottenham tie on Sunday will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea face a replay on Feb 27 after their fifth-round clash at Hillsborough ended goalless on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will be played over the weekend of March 16-19.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE