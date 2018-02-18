Man United draws Brighton in FA Cup quarterfinals

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic, left, and Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, fifth round soccer match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday Feb. 17, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

soccer

Manchester United will host Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinals next month after all the big guns avoided each other in the draw on Saturday.

Theirs is a repeat of the 1983 final, won by United in a replay.

Wigan or Manchester City, who meet on Monday, will host Southampton.

Chelsea, last year's beaten finalist, visits Leicester.

The winner of the Rochdale-Tottenham tie on Sunday will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea face a replay on Feb 27 after their fifth-round clash at Hillsborough ended goalless on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will be played over the weekend of March 16-19.

