Britain Soccer League Cup
Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
soccer

Man United humiliated in penalty shootout loss to 4th-division team Grimsby Town in League Cup

GRIMSBY, England

Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after a marathon penalty shootout in the second round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Grimsby won a dramatic shootout 12-11 at the 9,000-capacity Blundell Park on England's east coast, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty. United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Harry Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation, having trailed 2-0 at halftime.

It will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United’s history and leaves the team winless in three games so far this campaign, after a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Grimsby’s jubilant fans stormed onto the field to celebrate with the players after Mbeumo’s spot kick rebounded off the crossbar to seal United’s fate.

The home team is currently fourth in League Two, and finished the match with a lineup containing several academy graduates and a Faeroe Islands international.

United, meanwhile, had 200 million pounds ($270 million) worth of new signings just in its attack in Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. Cunha also failed in the shootout by having his weak attempt saved.

The result piles more pressure on Amorim, who came into the game with 16 wins from his 44 matches in charge of United after being hired in November.

United was only playing in the second round — for the first time since 2014 — after failing to qualify for European competition last season. That year, the team lost 4-0 at third-tier MK Dons in the second round.

