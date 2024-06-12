Man United manager Ten Hag to keep job after performance review, AP source says

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

Erik ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager after months of uncertainty over his future, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly announced by United.

Ten Hag oversaw United’s worst league campaign in 34 years but ended the season by winning the FA Cup with a victory over Manchester City.

United’s new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe carried out an end-of-year review after last month’s cup final and decided to stick with Ten Hag, who has won two trophies in as many seasons since joining the club from Ajax in 2022.

United will now enter negotiations to extend the Dutchman's contract, which has a year to run, the person said.

