Man United stays on top after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool

Liverpool's Thiago vies for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Manchester United stayed top of the Premier League after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool on Sunday and extending the champion's winless run to four matches.

Liverpool hasn't gone as long without a win since 2017, but Jürgen Klopp's team still maintained its unbeaten record at Anfield since the same year thanks to Alisson Becker's late saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

“We had two great chances and two great saves," United captain Harry Maguire said. “It was cagey but it was two good teams matching up. We found it difficult in the first half to get a rhythm to the game, the press was high."

Thiago Alcantara’s long-range effort was well saved by United goalkeeper David De Gea in the 78th minute as Liverpool failed to score for a third successive match.

Liverpool, which had a makeshift defense due to injuries, stayed three points behind United, which is chasing its first title since 2013.

The outcome was predictable as this was the seventh draw in the past 10 meetings between these sides, who meet again in the FA Cup next weekend.

The clash between England’s two most-decorated clubs never got close to fulfilling its billing, with the best quality on show being that from Alisson.

The hope for the hosts was that Thiago, back from an injury and making his first Anfield appearance for the club since arriving from Bayern Munich in September, would provide the creative spark.

The midfielder did dictate play in midfield but even his exquisite use of the ball could not unlock a well-drilled United formation.

But he was not helped by some distinctly poor and wayward finishing from Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri — in his first league start in 13 months — and Andy Robertson.

United played well within itself, content to run holding patterns and wait for a Liverpool mistake, and as a result they did not have their first shot until the 34th minute when Fernandes whipped a free kick just wide.

Fernandes seemed to be the only United player testing Alisson, with the Brazil international saving twice in the second half — the second a good block from close range.

Thiago forced the under-employed De Gea to palm away his strike from distance before Alisson produced the stop of the evening to turn Pogba’s drive for a corner.

“They were dangerous on the counterattack, they’re dangerous away from home,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who was deployed further back in central defense. "We knew it would be a tough game but, like I said, I thought the performance level was really good, counter-pressing, winning the ball back quickly was good.

“They’re always going to have one or two moments, but I think it’s about trying to limit that and I felt as though we did that today. Overall we’ll be disappointed not to take the three points.”

Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0

John Stones scored his first Premier League goals for Manchester City in a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace to help his team leap up to second in the Premier League.

The defender netted twice and Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling also scored fine goals as City claimed a fifth successive win by overpowering a Palace side missing Wilfried Zaha at the Etihad Stadium.

After taking time to warm up, City began to threaten midway through the first half as Kevin De Bruyne had a curling effort deflected wide. Sterling, Gundogan and De Bruyne then all had powerful efforts blocked in quick succession following the resulting corner.

The opening goal came after some De Bruyne brilliance in the 26th minute. The Belgian brilliantly controlled a cross-field pass from Sterling on the left and instinctively curled a cross into the area with the outside of his right boot.

Stones, in his fifth season at City, read it perfectly and rose to head home his first of the night. He temporarily forgot the new protocols regarding goal celebrations as he ran off toward the corner flag and accepted a hug from Ruben Dias and Gabriel Jesus. De Bruyne showed more restraint as he fist-bumped Kyle Walker in recognition of what was his 100th assist for City.

Gabriel Jesus threatened soon after from Gundogan's flick-on but his header was easily saved by Vicente Guaita.

The second goal arrived 11 minutes into second half. It was all Gundogan’s own work as he won the ball from Andros Townsend and then curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

This time there was a comic element to the celebrations as Gundogan accepted congratulatory hugs from his teammates only for Fernandinho to come along and remind of the need to keep their distance. After that, fist-bumps seemed to suffice.

De Bruyne fired another shot narrowly wide before City got its third in the 68th. Guaita did well to keep out a firm header from Dias but the ball rebounded to Stones, who lashed it back into the net almost instinctively.

Sterling, making up for the frustration of a missed penalty in midweek, wrapped up a fine night’s work for City when he curled home a free kick from the edge of the area in the 88th.

Palace is 13th in the 20-team standings.

Tottenham 3, Sheffield United 1

Tanguy Ndombele's audacious hooked shot completed Tottenham's 3-1 victory at Sheffield United, giving Jose Mourinho's side a first away success in the Premier League in two months.

Played in by a Steven Bergwijn chipped pass, Ndombele used the outside of his boot to lob goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the ball landed in the far corner.

It restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute after David McGoldrick glanced home John Fleck’s cross three minutes earlier for the last-place team.

Tottenham needed only five minutes to go ahead. Bergwijn saw his strike tipped over by Ramsdale and Serge Aurier headed in from Son Heung-min’s resulting corner.

After Son hit the post, Tottenham eventually got its second in the 40th through Harry Kane's 12th goal of the league campaign. The striker received the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then turned and drilled a low shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

Spurs, who have thrown away 10 points from winning positions this season, might have been feeling nervy, but Ndombele came to rescue with his goal-of-the-season contender.

“It was a good performance,” Mourinho said. "Again, 2-0 at halftime was not enough for what we built, for what we created.

“And again, a very, very basic mistake, 2-1 and the game is open again but a great mentality and an amazing action and incredible goal, but it should be a bigger result. There was good energy from the team, consistent, strong-minded, dominant, pressing a lot."

