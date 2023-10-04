Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Champions League
Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi, second from right, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Galatasaray at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 3-2 in Champions League

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

Mauro Icardi struck in the 81st minute as Galatasaray beat 10-man Manchester United 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday and increased the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The striker had already missed a chance from the penalty spot to put the Turkish team ahead at Old Trafford. But he was more clinical when racing on to Davinson Sanchez's header before lifting a shot over United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It was United's sixth defeat in 10 games this season and its second in its opening two matches in Group A of the Champions League.

To make matters worse for Ten Hag, his team had twice led through goals from Rasmus Hojlund in each half.

But on both occasions Galatasaray produced quick replies to even the score, while Casemiro was sent off when bringing down Dries Mertens for a penalty in the 76th.

Hojlund fired United ahead in the 17th with a header from close range, but the lead didn’t last long as Wilfried Zaha equalized in the 23rd.

Hojlund scored again in the 67th when he seized on a loose ball from Sergio Oliveira near the halfway line, drove forward and finished past Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera.

The visitors were level again four minutes later as Kerem Akturkoglu converted from inside the box.

Soon after Mertens charged into the area when collecting Onana's errant pass, but he was brought down by Casemiro before he could shoot and the Brazilian was shown a second yellow card.

Icardo shot wide from the penalty spot, but made no mistake when through on goal to score the winner minutes later.

