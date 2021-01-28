Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Sheffield United's Oliver Burke, 14, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Keeton,Pool)
soccer

Man United stunned by Sheffield; Tuchel's Chelsea draws 0-0

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Just when Manchester United's players were starting to have the look of potential champions, they threw in their sloppiest performance this season to lose to the Premier League's worst team.

A 2-1 home loss to last-place Sheffield United not only prevented Man United from returning to first place at the expense of fierce rival Manchester City. It also undid much of the impressive work Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has produced in recent months, exposing its lack of depth and defensive frailties in an alarming 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

Suddenly, it's advantage Man City in a title race that has ebbed and flowed all season. City leads by a point from United and has a game in hand over its neighbor.

A series of defensive blunders led to Sheffield United's deflected 74th-minute winner — scored by Oliver Burke — which also enlivened the battle to avoid relegation.

That's two victories in three league matches for Chris Wilder's team, which was winless until beating Newcastle on Jan. 12 and heading for one of the worst campaigns in the Premier League's 29-year history.

Now, the gap to safety is only 10 points and the so-called “great escape” could be on.

Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves, while Burnley twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's error allowed Leicester to equalize in the second half in a 1-1 draw at Everton, while Brighton and Fulham drew 0-0.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog