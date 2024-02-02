Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during a Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton at the Molineux Stadium, Thursday Feb. 1, 2024, in Wolverhampton, England. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
soccer

Man United teenager Kobbie Mainoo scores late goal to clinch 4-3 win over Wolves

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

On the transfer deadline day, Manchester United relied on some homegrown talent for a dramatic victory.

Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder, scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal United's 4-3 win over Wolverhampton on Thursday at Molineux.

“It is a dream come true. It is a tough place to come. We had to get the win. I have still not come down from it. I still feel like I am dreaming to be honest," Mainoo said. “To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it’s about trying to win more games.”

How United manager Erik ten Hag needed Mainoo's moment of inspiration after his team had led 2-0 and then 3-1 before Wolves' Pedro Neto evened the game in the 95th.

Mainoo was born in Stockport and rose through United's academy before breaking into the first team.

“He is a big talent," United captain Bruno Fernandes said. “I have seen him play for the under-18s and I said a couple of years ago the name of Kobbie without knowing if he would come and play for the first team.”

Marcus Rashford had fired United into the lead after five minutes with a curling shot from outside the box.

It was the perfect response from the forward after reportedly visiting a Belfast nightspot last week and later reporting ill.

Ten Hag started Rashford and appeared to get a reaction with his well-taken finish.

Rasmus Hojlund doubled the visitors' lead in the 22nd by converting Luke Shaw's cross at the near post.

Wolves got back into the game through Pablo Sarabia's penalty in the 71st, but Scott McTominay restored United's two-goal advantage with a header just two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Max Kilman gave Wolves hope with a goal in the 85th and Neto equalized when he cut inside and fired low into the corner to leave goalkeeper Andre Onana standing.

Ten Hag held his head after seeing his team blow its advantage, but he led the celebrations on the sideline when Mainoo struck for his first Premier League goal.

"The way we conceded goals shouldn’t happen, but then we showed resilience. Especially Kobbie Mainoo. It was a great goal,” he said.

PHILLIPS RELIEF

Kalvin Phillips endured a nightmare start to his loan at West Ham by gifting Bournemouth the lead in a 1-1 draw.

Going into the game with 14 goals this season, Dominic Solanke hardly needed any help keeping his numbers up, but Phillips' back-pass inside three minutes at London Stadium allowed the Bournemouth striker to open the scoring and notch his 15th of the campaign.

Phillips — on loan from Manchester City — might have been the most relieved player on the field, then, when West Ham was awarded a second-half penalty for a foul on Mohammed Kudus.

James Ward-Prowse stepped up and converted from the spot.

