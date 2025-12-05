Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, reacts after West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

Manchester United blew the chance to move up to fifth in the Premier League on Thursday when West Ham salvaged a late 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Soungoutou Magassa's 83rd-minute equalizer canceled out Diogo Dalot's opening goal that had put United on course to move level on points with fourth-place Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes squandered two chances to score a winner in added time — blazing a shot wide from inside the box and then volleying another off target.

It was another setback for United, which has only won one of its last five games — drawing three.

Despite that run, Ruben Amorim's team had the opportunity to move within reach of the Champions League places with a win. And that looked likely when in the 58th Casemiro's long-range shot was controlled in the box by Dalot.

The United defender then spun and powered a shot past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

It was a game of few chances, with West Ham rarely threatening to find an equalizer. But a late corner saw Jarrod Bowen's flicked header cleared off the line by Noussair Mazraoui.

Magassa reacted quickest in the box and side-footed his shot low into the corner to spark celebrations from the visiting fans.

The result leaves United in eighth and West Ham 18th.

