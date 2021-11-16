Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester United fans outside Old Trafford Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Man Utd aim to create fans' share scheme

0 Comments
LONDON

Manchester United have revealed talks with supporters over the introduction of a fans' share scheme have reached an advanced stage.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer proposed a scheme to enable fans to build an ownership stake in the Premier League club.

The Glazer family, United's owners, reacted after furious protests against the club following their involvement in the failed European Super League plot by 12 of the world's elite teams.

Glazer said at a fans' forum that he hoped the proposal would "reset the relationship" with supporters.

The club said revealed discussions with the Manchester United Supporters Trust have been under way for "several months" but no indication of a target date for their conclusion has been given.

"We are in advanced talks with MUST about a fans' share scheme which would open a path for fans to build, over time, a meaningful ownership stake in Manchester United," a club statement said.

"This would give fans a strong collective voice within our ownership structure and help cement a new spirit of long-term partnership between fans and the club."

It is intended that a new class of shares will be created carrying the same voting rights as those of the Glazer family, whose controversial ownership of the club began in 2005.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog