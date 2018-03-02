Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Referee Anthony Taylor (L) talks to Manchester City players after giving a red card to Manchester City's midfielder Fabian Delph during the English FA Cup fifth round football match against Wigan Athletic February 19, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas

0 Comments
By Oli SCARFF
LONDON

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 ($68,000) for their players' behaviour in the stormy FA Cup defeat against third tier Wigan.

Several of Pep Guardiola's stars surrounded referee Anthony Taylor following the controversial dismissal of City defender Fabian Delph in the first half of the Premier League leaders' shock 1-0 loss.

"Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," a Football Association statement said on Friday.

"The incident took place in their Emirates FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic last month."

Following Delph's dismissal, City manager Guardiola and Wigan boss Paul Cook argued on the touchline.

At the end of the fifth round match -- won by Wigan thanks to a Will Grigg goal -- Latics fans invaded the pitch, while City supporters were involved in unrest, with some damage caused to advertising boards.

City striker Sergio Aguero was confronted by one fan on the pitch in an incident which was investigated by the FA, who decided to take no action against the player.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’ And Other Stories Of Workplace Sexism In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Kibi Plain

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

VR (Virtual Reality) Park Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

The Ties That Bind: Fate and Love in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon