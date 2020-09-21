Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

By ROB HARRIS

More than $250 million spent trying to catch Liverpool, and Chelsea is still far from the level of the Premier League champions.

Two months since Chelsea finished 33 points behind Liverpool, a 2-0 loss on Sunday to Jürgen Klopp’s side showed just how far the gap is to be bridged.

For all the attacking options now available for Frank Lampard, the Chelsea manager was let down by a reckless foul by defender Andreas Christensen and yet another blunder by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

What had been a tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor in first-half stoppage time when Christensen grabbed Sadio Mane from behind with both hands, hauling down the winger and seeing red.

With a man advantage, an assertive Liverpool pressed immediately after the break -- and took just five minutes to go in front.

An interchange between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah ended with Mane heading into the net.

It took four minutes to double the lead -- helped by Kepa.

The Chelsea goalkeeper stopped Fikayo Tomori’s back pass before trying to clear to Jorginho. It was easily intercepted by Mane, who slotted into the net.

With spectators still prohibited from stadiums to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Chelsea players were at least avoided any taunting chants from Liverpool fans.

A thigh problem for Jordan Henderson forced the Liverpool captain off at halftime, allowing Thiago Alcantara to come on for his debut.

The recruit from Bayern Munich slotted seamlessly into the side, with his 75 successful passes more than any Chelsea player in the entire game, according to Opta.

The only blot on the Spain midfielder’s first appearance was bringing down former Leipzig striker Timo Werner, another Premier League off-season arrival from the Bundesliga.

But it was Jorginho who took the penalty, and it was saved by Alisson.

It's two wins out of two for Liverpool at the start of its title defense. Chelsea is already three points adrift.

Leicester sent out a warning to Premier League rivals as midfielder Dennis Praet’s thunderbolt sealed a 4-2 win over Burnley.

The victory at the King Power Stadium left Leicester top of the early table on goal difference.

Harvey Barnes, Erik Pieters’ own-goal and James Justin helped proved the hosts are over last season’s disappointment of missing out on the Champions League on the final day. Praet rifled into the top corner from the edge of the area 11 minutes from time to add a fourth.

Chris Wood’s opener for Burnley in the 10th minute briefly threatened to derail Brendan Rodgers’ side and while Jimmy Dunne pulled a goal back, the Foxes were comfortable winners.

Leicester maintained its 100% record following a 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion last week — the first time it has won the opening two league games since 2015, when Leicester went on to win a shock title.

Son Heung-min was set up four times by Harry Kane for his highest-scoring Premier League game as Tottenham beat Southampton 5-2.

After Kane demonstrated his vision and technique to produce more assists than he managed all of last season, the striker grabbed the fifth for Tottenham, which had to come from behind after Danny Ings' opener for Southampton.

“We have a good relationship on the pitch and off the pitch as well,” said Son, who hadn't even had a Premier League hat trick before.

After opening the league season with a loss to Everton, Tottenham registered its first win a day after Gareth Bale returned to the London club.

Both Kane and Ings had openers ruled out by VAR before the glut of goals finally begun.

Ings latched on to Kyle Walker-Peters’ ball over the top and found the bottom corner of the Tottenham net in the 32nd minute.

Tottenham leveled in first-half stopped time when Son finished coolly at the far post after Tanguy Ndombele had set Kane clear.

Son grabbed his second less than two minutes after the break as he was deftly played in by Kane.

Son completed his first Premier League hat trick in the 64th minute after getting on the end of Kane's lofted pass.

Kane became the first player to set up a Premier League teammate for four goals, crossing for Son to chip goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Kane got his name on the scoresheet by meeting the rebound after Erik Lamela hit the post.

There was still time for a slightly frustrating end for Tottenham when Matt Doherty was adjudged to have handled in the box and Ings netted from the penalty spot in the 90th.

