Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
soccer

Mane scores hat trick as Liverpool routs Porto 5-0 in Champions League

0 Comments
PORTO, Portugal

Liverpool put one foot in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 5-0 away rout of Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane scored a hat trick and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino provided the other two goals to give the Premier League side a huge advantage ahead of the second leg at Anfield on March 6.

A mistake from Porto goalkeeper Jose Sa allowed Mane's shot to squirm under his body after a slow start from the visitors, and Salah displayed all his class to make it 2-0 four minutes later inside the first half-hour.

The home side showed promise after the break but was caught on a counterattack when Sa saved Firmino's effort, only to push the ball toward Mane's feet. The Senegal striker needed no second invitation for his second goal.

Firmino got the goal his performance deserved with a simple finish inside the left post from James Milner's cross with 20 minutes remaining and Mane took advantage of some lax defending to complete his hat trick late on.

It was Liverpool's first appearance in the knockout stages of the Champions League for almost nine years.

Real Madrid beat visiting Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the other Champions League game on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya