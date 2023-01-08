Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flooding in Fitzroy Crossing
A view of flooding in Fitzroy Crossing, Australia January 3, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Callum Lamond/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/CALLUM LAMOND
sports

Many Western Australia communities isolated in 'record-breaking' floods

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's weather forecaster said on Sunday that record-breaking floods in the country's northwest had now left many communities isolated, as the days-long crisis continued.

The emergency in the Kimberley - an area in Western Australia state about the size of California - was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain.

The town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of around 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit, with supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads.

The emergency comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event.

Some eastern regions have endured four major flood crises since last year caused by the La Nina system, which is typically associated with increased rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Sunday that rain had eased as the storm shifted eastwards to the Northern Territory, but warned that "record-breaking major flooding" continued in the Kimberley.

"Many roads are impassable and many communities are now isolated," the forecaster said on its website.

The Fitzroy River hit 15.81 meters at Fitzroy Crossing on Wednesday, breaking its 2002 record of 13.95 meters, a bureau spokesperson said.

State emergency authorities have warned residents in other small communities of rising water in the region, which includes the resort town of Broome about 2,000 km north of the state capital, Perth.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday described the flooding as "devastating" and pledged federal assistance.

Australian Defense Force (ADF) aircraft were being used to assist flood-hit communities, and Chinook helicopters were en-route to help relocate residents, according to authorities on Saturday.

Five ADF helicopters will start operations in the Kimberley by Thursday, a defense spokesperson said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog