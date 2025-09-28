Marc Marquez on brink of MotoGP title as Bagnaia wins Japan sprint

motorcycle racing

Marc Marquez moved a step closer to clinching his seventh MotoGP world title this weekend in Japan after finishing second in the sprint race on Saturday behind Francesco Bagnaia.

Ducati's Marquez is on the verge of winning his first world championship crown since 2019 and can seal the deal if he finishes the weekend at Motegi with three more points than his brother and closest rival Alex Marquez.

The Spaniard was not at his dominating best after starting third on the grid but stretched his championship lead after picking up nine points to Alex Marquez's zero.

Alex Marquez finished 10th after starting eighth on the grid.

Marc Marquez can wrap up the title if he finishes second in Sunday's grand prix even if his brother wins the race.

Two-time world champion Bagnaia has struggled this season but he has been in vintage form so far in Motegi.

The Italian took pole position with a track-record lap in qualifying and was untouchable in claiming his first sprint win of the season.

Bagnaia, who won both the sprint and grand prix in Japan last year, roared away from Joan Mir as the race began and never looked like being caught over the 12 laps.

Marc Marquez was overtaken by KTM's Pedro Acosta on the first lap to leave the championship leader in fourth place.

Marquez gradually regained his place, picking off Mir and Acosta to take the checkered flag in second.

Defending world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi both went down at the first corner in heavy crashes.

Pramac's Jack Miller also crashed late in the race.

© 2025 AFP