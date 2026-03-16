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France World Cup Alpine Skiing
A view of the finish area as an alpine ski, men's World Cup super-G was cancelled following a heavy snowfall, in Courchevel, France, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
skiing

Marco Odermatt secures World super-G title as unfavorable weather cancels both races this weekend

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COURCHEVEL, France

Marco Odermatt secured the World Cup super-G title on Sunday for the fourth consecutive season.

The Swiss star, though, didn’t have to race for it this weekend as both scheduled super-G events in the French Alps were canceled amid heavy snowfall.

Odermatt holds an insurmountable 158-point lead over runner-up Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria in the discipline standings with just one super-G remaining, next weekend at the World Cup Finals in Norway.

A race win is worth 100 points.

Organizers called off Sunday’s race as “the slope is unfortunately not safe to race on,” the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said hours before its scheduled start.

Saturday’s race was canceled because of fog and ongoing snowfall, and with the season ending next week, both races were not rescheduled.

Odermatt won two of the six super-G events this season and is the only racer with multiple wins in the discipline.

He added the super-G globe to the overall and downhill titles he locked up following his third-place finish in Friday’s downhill. He is also a strong favorite to take the giant slalom title next week.

Odermatt won those four globes also in each of the past two years.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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