Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WCup Mens Slalom Skiing
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt competes during a men's World Cup giant slalom skiing race, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
skiing

Marco Odermatt wins his 11th giant slalom in a row

0 Comments
ASPEN, Colo

Marco Odermatt stretched his World Cup giant slalom winning streak to 11 races on Friday and added that discipline's season title to the overall title he clinched last weekend.

Odermatt won the last three GS events last season and is now 8-0 this season, opening up a 470-point lead with three races remaining, so he can't be caught. The record for most consecutive World Cup victories in one discipline is 14, set by Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom in the late 1970s.

Last weekend at the Palisades Tahoe resort in California, Odermatt clinched a third straight overall title by winning his 10th giant slalom in a row. He also is leading the downhill and super-G World Cup standings.

On Friday, Odermatt completed two runs down the Strawpile slope in Aspen on a sunny day in 2 minutes, 7.87 seconds, beating Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.14 seconds. Atle Lie McGrath of Norway was third, 0.81 off the pace.

Only one other ski racer, fourth-place Thomas Tumler of Switzerland, finished within a second of Odermatt, who is the reigning Olympic gold medalist and world champion in the GS.

Odermatt was leading after the opening leg and sixth-quickest in the second on Friday.

This GS originally was supposed to be held in Soelden, Austria, in October at the start of the season, but it was halted midway through because of strong wind and rescheduled.

There will be another giant slalom in Aspen on Saturday, followed by a slalom on Sunday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog