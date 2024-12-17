Maresca remains 'realistic' as Chelsea close in on Liverpool

soccer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said the chaotic end to his side's 2-1 win over Brentford exemplified why they are not yet ready to compete for the Premier League title.

The Blues closed to within two points of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, thanks to a fifth consecutive league win on Sunday.

Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson struck for the home side at Stamford Bridge before Bryan Mbeumo's 90th-minute goal sparked a nervy finale.

Cucurella was sent off in stoppage time but the 10 men held on for victory.

"For me no matter how many games we win, there are things (that show) we're not ready to compete for the title in this moment. A team who knows how to win wouldn't concede that goal," said Maresca, who has repeatedly shot down the idea of challenging for the title.

"The fans, they can dream and think. But us inside as a club, as a squad, as players, as coaching staff, we need to be realistic.

"I said we have many things we can do better and this (the red card) is one of them."

Maresca was frustrated by Chelsea's inability to kill the game off earlier as they dominated the west London derby for long spells.

But it was an ideal weekend for his side as Liverpool and third-placed Arsenal both drew at home on Saturday, while defending champions Manchester City fell further off the pace with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

"We were in control of the game except the last 10 minutes where we concede," added Maresca. "We created chances. We could have scored more. We deserved to win the game."

