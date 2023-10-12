Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia ousted at Zhengzhou Open

0 Comments
ZHENGZHOU, China

Local favorite Zheng Qinwen beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (2), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday.

Zheng, ranked No. 24, will next play Anhelina Kalinina, who earlier defeated qualifier Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini saved four match points as she clinched an unlikely victory against No.10-ranked Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, the Italian's first head-to-head win in five attempts.

The 31st-ranked Paolini will play either China Open finalist Liudmila Samsonova or Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur plays her first match of the tournament on Thursday against Lucia Bronzetti.

Yanina Wickmayer eliminated third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 (6) to move into the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

The 83rd-ranked Belgian player will meet Polina Kudermetova, who defeated Kathinka von Deichmann 6-3, 6-1, on Friday.

In other matches, Claire Liu of the United States was leading seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 when the Dutch player retired, while China's Yuan Yue also advanced by walkover when opponent Kaja Juvan retired trailing 6-4, 4-1.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula plays her second-round match against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger on Thursday.

Second-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia outlasted No. 89-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6(3) to advance to the second round of the Hong Kong Open.

The 15th-ranked Haddad-Maia needed three-and-a-half hours to see off the Russian player's challenge and will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens beat Australian qualifier Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4. The 41st-ranked Belgian will next face qualifier Sofya Lanser, who beat wildcard Hong Yi Cody Wong 6-4, 6-0.

Other first-round winners included Sara Sorribes Tormo, Magdalena Frech and Alina Korneeva.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog