FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, of Japan, throws during spring training baseball practice, in Peoria, Ariz. Whether he wants to be or not, Kikuchi’s rookie season is a science experiment. An attempt to see whether pitchers brought from Asia to Major League Baseball should be handled differently in their first season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
baseball

Mariners' Kikuchi to remain with team after death of father

SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi says he will stay with the club following the death of his father, Yuji Kikuchi.

Kikuchi issued a statement late Saturday night following Seattle's 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox saying his father had passed away following a "long and valiant battle with cancer."

Kikuchi says he saw his father during the team's trip to Japan last month for two games against Oakland. Kikuchi says his father expressed "his desire for me to remain focused on baseball and help my team win." Kikuchi started the second of Seattle's two games in Japan for his major league debut.

"Although difficult, I will honor his wishes and dedicate the rest of this season to him," Kikuchi said in the statement.

Kikuchi is next expected to start for the Mariners when they begin a trip in Chicago next Thursday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.
