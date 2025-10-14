Dodgers edge Brewers, Mariners rout Jays in MLB playoffs

Blake Snell of the Los Angeles Dodgers allowed only one hit over eight innings in his team's 2-1 MLB playoff victory at Milwaukee

Blake Snell baffled batters for eight innings but the Los Angeles Dodgers nearly squandered his heroic effort before taking a 2-1 victory at Milwaukee on Monday in their Major League Baseball playoff series opener.

Snell surrendered only one hit over eight shutout innings. The 32-year-old American left-hander delivered a playoff career high 10 strikeouts with no walks and faced the minimum 24 batters, retiring the last 17 he faced.

"If you can 'locate' the fastball, it sets everything else up," Snell said.

But after Japanese closer Roki Saski surrendered a run and loaded the bases in the ninth, it took reliever Blake Treinen striking out Brice Turang with the bases loaded to preserve a tension-packed victory for the defending World Series champions.

"I trust Roki. I trust Blake. You've just got to attack the zone better," Snell said. "They had a lot of walks there, had one hit, but those guys are going to figure it out. They're really good."

Freddie Freeman's solo homer to right field in the sixth inning off Brewers reliever Chad Patrick gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead and Milwaukee closer Abner Uribe's bases-loaded walk to Mookie Betts in the ninth gave the Dodgers the deciding run.

The Dodgers seized a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, which continues Tuesday at Milwaukee.

The NL champion will face the American League champion, either the Seattle Mariners or Toronto Blue Jays, in the World Series, which begins on October 24.

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco each smashed three-run home runs to power the Mariners over host Toronto 10-3 earlier Monday for a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with game three on Wednesday in Seattle.

The Dodgers are trying to become the first team to repeat as World Series champion since the New York Yankees won the 1998-2000 crowns.

The Brewers, who led MLB with 97 wins this season, reached their only World Series in 1982, losing to St Louis in seven games.

In the ninth, Sasaki walked Isaac Collins and allowed Jake Bauers to bounce a ground-rule double over the centerfield fence.

Jackson Chourio's sacrifice fly allowed Collins to score from third and Bauers to reach third.

Sasaki then walked Christian Yelich and was removed for Treinen, who walked William Contreras to load the bases only to strike out Turang for the triumph.

The Mariners return to Seattle needing two more wins to reach their first World Series.

"I expect a lot of noise from the fans," Polanco said. "They will bring a lot of energy for us. We'll just keep competing."

The Blue Jays, in their first ALCS since 2016, won their only World Series appearances in 1992 and 1993.

Rodriguez smashed a three-run homer off Toronto starting pitcher Trey Yesavage with no outs in the first inning after Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch and Cal Raleigh walked.

The Blue Jays answered in the first as George Springer doubled and scored on a Nathan Lukes single. Lukes took second base on a throwing error by Josh Naylor and third on a ground out before scoring on Alejandro Kirk's single up the middle.

Toronto equalized at 3-3 in the second inning when Ernie Clement singled, advanced to third on back-to-back ground outs and scored on a Lukes single.

But the Blue Jays managed only one hit over the last seven innings.

Polanco blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a 6-3 edge. Arozarena singled and Raleigh walked to set up the Dominican second baseman's blast to centerfield off reliever Louis Varland.

"It felt amazing to see that ball go over the fence," Polanco said. "I was trying to get a good pitch to hit. Simple as that."

J.P. Crawford singled in a run in the sixth after Mitch Garver tripled and Naylor, who grew up in suburban Toronto, followed with a two-run homer in the seventh. Crawford's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh drove in the final run.

