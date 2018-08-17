Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after being ejected for hitting Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
baseball

Marlins' Urena suspended 6 games for hitting Acuna

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta. The 20-year-old Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.

The 25-year-old Urena, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts. Unless appealed, the suspension is scheduled to begin Friday at Washington.

Also, Braves first base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined.

Acuna was back in the lineup for the Braves on Thursday night against Colorado. The training staff signed off on Acuna returning after a CT scan on his elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK