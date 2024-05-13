 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jorge Martin (L) edged Francesco Bagnaia (R) in a thrilling French MotoGP Image: AFP
motorcycle racing

Martin stays strong to win thrilling French MotoGP

0 Comments
LE MANS, France

Jorge Martin extended his lead in the championship with a thrilling victory in the French MotoGP at Le Mans on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who won Saturday's sprint, battled the entire race with rival Francesco Bagnaia before Marc Marquez arrived late to steal second place.

Pramac Ducati rider Martin heads the standings with 129 points, 38 ahead of Bagnaia who moved into second spot.

"There's not a lot I can say today," said Martin. "I had a lot of doubts at the beginning of the race but finally I demonstrated to myself and all the people that need something else to prove that I was the best today.

"So, I am really happy. Thanks to my team because after some crashes they repaired the bike. The bike was perfect. Making one, one (two firsts) here in Le Mans I think was the best and perfect weekend."

Martin, a winner already this season in Portugal, did not make the best of starts from pole position, losing first place to Bagnaia on the opening lap.

The two were then locked wheel to wheel for the remainder of the race.

Bagnaia, on his factory Ducati, fought off several attacks from Martin before he finally slipped through seven laps from the end.

Bagnaia tried hard to reclaim the lead but found himself under pressure from Marquez, the six-time champion, who was eyeing victory in France following a superb ride in Spain when he came second behind Bagnaia.

Plagued by injuries and then vision issues in the past few years some feared his best days were behind him.

Marquez, however, picked up pace even as the tires on his Gresini Ducati began to wear and picked off Bagnaia on the final lap to snatch another valuable second which lifts him to third in the standings.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog