FILE - New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez runs toward first during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 25, 2022, in New York. Japan's Orix Buffaloes have announced the signing of Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an infielder and outfielder has has played for five teams in Major League Baseball. In addition to the Yankees, he played for Houston, Minnesota, Boston. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Marwin Gonzalez signs with Japanese team Orix Buffaloes

TOKYO

Japan's Orix Buffaloes have announced the signing of Marwin Gonzalez, who played last season with the New York Yankees.

Gonzalez is an infielder and outfielder who has played for five teams in Major League Baseball. In addition to the Yankees, he played for Houston, Minnesota and Boston. He came up in the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Buffaloes did not provide any contract numbers or other details. Gonzalez, a Venezuelan, will wear No. 8 with the Japanese clubteam.

