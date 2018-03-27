Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Masters assured its smallest field in 21 years

0 Comments
AUGUSTA, Ga.

The Masters is assured its smallest field in 21 years with no more than 87 players.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka notified Augusta National on Monday he would not be able to compete as he recovers from a left wrist injury. Earlier in the day, Cameron Smith of Australia was among four players added to the field from the top 50 in the world ranking published one week before the Masters.

Also getting in through the world ranking were Satoshi Kodaira of Japan, Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Chez Reavie, the first American since 2012 to earn a Masters invitation through the final ranking cutoff.

That brings the field to 86 who are expected to play. One spot is available to this week's Houston Open winner if he is not already eligible.

The Masters had 86 players in 1997, the year Tiger Woods won his first Masters by 12 shots.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

36 Hours in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food & Drink

Recipe: Miso Soup With Poached Egg

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan, March 26-April 1, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Kenroku-en

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Zakkaten (Variety Shops) To Spice Up Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri