 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Augusta National Golf Club announced a change in qualifying methods for the Masters to add six national opens Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

Masters updates qualifying criteria to add six national opens

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Augusta National announced changes to qualifying methods for the Masters on Tuesday, adding the winners of six worldwide national opens while dropping U.S. PGA Tour fall tournament winners.

The immediate change follows the style of the Royal & Ancient (R&A) British Open qualifying series, which began in 2013, and gives the Masters its own qualifying series to ensure strong global pathways into the Masters from various tours.

Masters invitations will be issued to winners of the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and South African Open.

"The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said.

"We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today's announcement strengthens our organizations' collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.

"We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The Open, beginning next year."

The PGA Tour's eight events played after the Tour Championship serve as a final opportunity for players to claim playing rights for the next year, but a tweak in qualifying language will mean winners of those events no longer claim berths in the Masters.

Starting later this year, players can begin to qualify for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale at 15 events in 13 nations. Final details about the series will be unveiled next month.

"We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and the Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions," R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said.

"This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both major championships."

Next year's 90th Masters will be contested April 9-12 at Augusta National.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel