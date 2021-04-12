Matsuyama in sight of Masters victory with 5-stroke lead

A rarity for Hideki Matsuyama.
A bogey
The Masters leader made 4 after driving into a bunker behind the green at No. 12, leading to just his second bogey in the last 32 holes on Sunday.
But Matsuyama still has a commanding five-stroke lead over three players: Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele.
Zalatoris briefly got as close as one stroke early in the round, but the 24-year-old Masters rookie has missed several short putts to spoil his hopes of making a run at the green jacket.
A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old Matsuyama is trying to become the first male player from Japan to capture one of golf’s major championships.
Editor: Story will be updated shortly.© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
No Comment
Login to comment