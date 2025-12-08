Matsuyama rallies to win in Bahamas

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, right, poses for a photo with golf legend Tiger Woods after winning the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

golf

Hideki Matsuyama holed out from the 10th fairway for eagle on his way to an 8-under 64 and stuffed his 9-iron to 2 feet on the 18th hole in a playoff to defeat Alex Noren and win the Hero World Challenge for the second time.

Noren also shot a 64, making an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation to force a playoff. His 20-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole missed to the left.

Scottie Scheffler, going for a third straight title at Albany Golf Club, fell back on the par-5 11th when he hit driver off the fairway with a speck of mud on his golf ball. It led to a bogey and he never caught up. Scheffler shot 68 and tied for fourth. Sepp Straka also made bogey on the 11th to fall out of the lead. He also shot 68 to finish third.

Matsuyama won the first tournament of the year in Hawaii and the final tournament of his season in the Bahamas.

