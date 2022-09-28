Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hideki Matsuyama celebrates the winning putt at the Zozo Championship a year ago Photo: AFP
golf

Matsuyama to defend Zozo Championship in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

World number 18 Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday that he will defend his Zozo Championship crown at his home U.S. PGA Tour event in Japan next month.

The 2021 Masters champion delighted huge galleries on home soil a year ago as he was cheered to a five-shot victory at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, near Tokyo.

"I am pleased to announce I will be participating in the Zozo Championship again this year and am very happy to be able to compete as the defending champion in the only PGA Tour tournament held in Japan," said Matsuyama. "I will do my best to play well for all the golf fans who have always supported me, and I hope to see my fans at the golf course."

Joining Matsuyama, who was part of the International Team that lost the Presidents Cup on Sunday, at the Narashino course will be U.S. team opponents Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young.

Matsuyama will also face nine of his Presidents Cup teammates, including South Korea's Sungjae Im, Kim Si-woo, K.H. Lee and rising star Tom Kim, as he looks to become the first player to defend the title at Japan's $11 million PGA Tour event.

Matsuyama, 30, captured his seventh PGA Tour title in October last year when the Zozo Championship returned to Chiba after a COVID-enforced absence in 2020.

Asia's only Masters champion, Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods at the inaugural Zozo Championship in 2019, when the American memorably won a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title at Narashino Country Club, and his presence will ensure bumper crowds again for the elite 78-player event.

"It's always very special when Hideki Matsuyama returns home to compete in front of Japanese fans," said Zozo Championship executive director Travis Steiner. "As our defending champion, he will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention and support from the home crowd which will be amazing."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog