Valero Texas Open Golf
Hideki Matsuyama hits off the first tee on the first day of play at the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
golf

Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Ope; cites neck discomfort

SAN ANTONIO

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Friday after nine holes of the second round, citing discomfort in his neck.

Wearing a strip of medical tape on the side of his neck, Matsuyama teed off and birdied his opening hole at TPC San Antonio. He made bogey two holes later and came back with another birdie on the 16th hole for a 1-under-par on the back nine.

With a 1-over tournament total, he was below the cut line.

Matsuyama became the first Masters champion from Japan with his one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris last year. He is scheduled to defend his title starting Thursday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

