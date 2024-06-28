 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Austria F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands attends a news conference the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The Austrian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
auto racing

Max Verstappen commits to sticking with Red Bull in 2025

0 Comments
SPIELBERG, Austria

Three-time defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen dispelled any lingering doubts about his immediate future by saying he will remain at Red Bull next season.

Verstappen spoke Thursday at a press conference before the Austrian Grand Prix and after being asked a third time if he would publicly commit to Red Bull finally replied “OK, yes.”

“I mean, we’re already also working on next year’s car,” the Dutch driver said. “I think when you’re very focused on that, that means that you’re also driving for the team.”

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through 2028, but Lewis Hamilton’s vacant seat at Mercedes come 2025 has spawned speculation about the German team attempting to lure Verstappen away. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said earlier this year that he’d “love” to have Verstappen as a driver.

“Of course, people are talking, but it’s most important just that we have a very competitive car for the future,” Verstappen said. “And for sure, I said this already with the team, we are working and focusing also on next year to try and be competitive again.”

Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings with a 69-point advantage over McLaren’s Lando Norris. He has won seven of 10 races so far, including last weekend’s Spanish GP.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog